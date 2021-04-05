Former senator representing Imo East senatorial district, Samuel Anyanwu, has described the killings in Ebonyi state, by killer herdsmen as a declaration of war on the Igbo people.

Anyanwu who bared his mind in the killing in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said the action of the killers should be seen as wicked and despicable.

“The gruesome killings of unarmed civilians in Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by suspected herdsmen is a declaration of war on Ndigbo,” Anyanwu said.

“The killings were uncalled for, wicked and despicable owing to the fact that it happened when Christians were preparing for the celebration of the resurrection of Christ from death, such act was orchestrated to intimidate innocent citizens and distract the celebration.

“We condemn it strongly as well as the foiled attempt to assassinate the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Charles Soludo that also resulted to the loss of lives of his three security details in Isuofia, Aguata Local government area of Anambra state, it is a clear indication that the South East zone is under serious attack. We call on desperate politicians to play by the rules instead of using unlawful means to intimidate their opponents.”

“I enjoin Christian faithfuls across the South East geopolitical zone to avoid any revenge, rather commit everything to God for urgent intervention now that He has forgiven those that lured him to death.

“We therefore call on both Christians and Muslim faithfuls to join hands with one another to fight insecurity and terorrism in Nigeria, instead of allowing ethnic sentiment and religious bias to hold them to ransom,” he noted.