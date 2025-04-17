Lagos court acquits Alabi Quadri, boy who stood before Peter Obi’s convoy in viral photo

A Lagos court has discharged and acquitted Alabi Quadri, the young Nigerian who became a viral symbol of bravery during the 2023 general elections after he was photographed standing defiantly in front of the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Apapa Magistrate Court (Court 9) sitting at Orege, Ajegunle—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse—on Thursday, April 17, 2025, cleared Quadri of charges bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery. The court ruled that there was no case to answer.

Quadri had spent several months in detention at Kirikiri Prison in Lagos before being produced in court by the Nigerian Correctional Service. His hearing, initially scheduled for April 28, was moved forward following a joint request by his legal team and the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Alabi Quadri gained national attention during the 2023 presidential campaign when a photo of him standing alone in front of Peter Obi’s moving campaign convoy went viral. The image became a powerful symbol of youthful defiance and hope for many Nigerians during a politically charged period.

However, according to human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, Quadri’s ordeal had little to do with actual criminal behavior. Effiong said the young man became a target of envy and resentment from some local “area boys” (street thugs) in his community, who felt entitled to a share of the goodwill and financial assistance he received following his newfound fame.

Effiong revealed that Quadri was abducted in January 2025 by these individuals while returning home from work. They reportedly took him to Amukoko Police Station (popularly called Pako Police Station), accusing him of involvement in street fighting. He was later arraigned alongside four strangers on charges of conspiracy and armed robbery involving cutlasses.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged robbery included theft of N579,000 in cash and four mobile phones.

Effiong emphasized that Quadri, a minor at the time, was detained with adults at Kirikiri Prison, awaiting legal advice from the DPP. He described the entire situation as a product of malice and vendetta, highlighting the failure of the justice system to protect a young man whose only ‘offense’ was becoming a symbol of hope in a turbulent political season.

Effiong, who visited the court alongside Alabi’s mother and legal team, expressed relief at the court’s decision to free the young man, bringing an end to what he described as an unjust and traumatic ordeal.