Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu weds Ghanaian girlfriend in Accra

Paul Onuachu, Nigeria Super Eagles striker, has married his Ghanaian hearthrob Tracy Acheampong in Accra on Saturday.

Onuachu got engaged to Acheampong in Paris, France in January, 2022, officially got married to her on Saturday.

The couple started their relationship during Onuachu’s days at Danish Super Liga club FC Midtylland.

The striker’s Super Eagles’ teammates Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke and Frank Onyeka were present at the wedding ceremony.

The final ceremony will hold in Lagos on June 19 where some of his teammates are also expected to be in attendance.