OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Central Bank deputy governor, Obadiah Mailafia has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mailafia was on Tuesday, summoned to Jos, the Plateau State capital by the DSS following his allegation that a repentant bandit informed them that a Northern governor is their commander, and that the plan of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits is to start killing prominent individuals in the cities in the coming months, even as he said their ultimate agenda is to start a war by 2022.

Mailafia honoured the invitation on Wednesday and was detained for hours before being released on bail at about 6pm.

