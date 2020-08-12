By Adebayo Obajemu

Given the impact of the pandemic on businesses nationwide, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank, is supporting female entrepreneurs with free virtual training sessions on business growth and sustainability.

The first of these training sessions focused on helping professional and businesswomen “Restructure their business, career and finances for the future”. Sara by Wema also organised a virtual webinar tagged “Juggling Home Schooling & Work” on May 16th, designed to cater to the women with children who were working from home amidst the pandemic.

In partnership with Wise Planner Consulting, Sara By Wema selected women through a competition on its Instagram page @sarabywema and other online platform for a webinar themed “Business Growth”. The Business Growth webinar is a 2- class training that offered participants in-depth knowledge on how to structure their business and manage cashflow.

Over the weekend, to help women with online stores generate more sales on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Sara by Wema partnered with Divigate360 for the “Boost With Facebook” webinar. The 3-day training session which had over 200 participants held from the 6th – 8th of August, 2020 via Zoom. Divided into two daily sessions, the webinar enlightened female entrepreneurs on how the digital space can affect their business positively and how to use Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to grow their business.

Mrs Folake Sanu, Executive Director (ED)- Business Support, Wema Bank said, “In times like this, growing your business may seem difficult, however consistency, restructuring and re-strategizing your business are ways to thrive as an entrepreneur”. Sara by Wema has also organized bespoke trainings with several women focused associations.

Looking into the future, Sara by Wema plans to ensure that women are constantly equipped with necessary skills to help them thrive in their endeavours.