Athena Centre Honours Arthur Nwankwo, Bala-Usman, and Olikoye Ransome Kuti 

…Announces the Launch of Three Pioneering Research Institutes

Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership says it has taken a major step toward advancing governance, education, and healthcare in Africa by launching three research institutes dedicated to shaping policy, nurturing leadership, and transformative change.

These institutes, according to a statement from the centre, will serve as knowledge hubs for governance, education, and health policy research, contributing to Athena’s mission of shaping governance and empowering African leaders. The newly launched institutes are:

1. Athena Dr. Bala Usman Institute for Governance and Public Policy,

2. Athena Dr. Arthur Nwankwo Institute for Education and Intellectual Freedom,

3. Athena Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti Institute for Health and Social Equity

These institutes, named after distinguished Nigerian thought leaders, will serve as centres of excellence for governance, education, and health policy research, contributing to Athena Centre’s overarching goal of shaping governance and empowering African leaders.

EVENT DETAILS

• Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (WAT)

• Venue: System Property Development Consortium, No 7 Howeidy A. St, Jabi, Gwarinpa 900108, Federal Capital Territory

• Format: Hybrid (Physical and Virtual Attendance)

To participate online Register: https://lnk.athenacentre.org/4kjiSY7

This launch represents a significant milestone in institutionalising the legacies of three icons whose work shaped Nigerian society. The institutes will conduct research, publish policy recommendations, and provide leadership training to address contemporary governance, education, and healthcare challenges.

Dr. Yusufu Bala Usman was a renowned historian and governance expert known for his commitment to public accountability, federalism, and institutional integrity. His institute will focus on strengthening governance frameworks and promoting policy-driven reforms.

Dr. Arthur Nwankwo was a leading publisher, intellectual, and democracy advocate. His lifelong commitment to educational development and intellectual freedom will be continued through an institute focused on educational reform, knowledge decolonisation, and research-driven innovation.

Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, a visionary health reformer and former Minister of Health, revolutionised Nigeria’s primary healthcare system and maternal health policies. His institute will focus on health equity, social determinants of health, and strengthening the healthcare system.

Speaking on the launch’s significance, Osita Chidoka, Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, stated: “We honour Dr. Bala-Usman, Dr. Arthur Nwankwo, and Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti not just for their past contributions but for their lasting impact on the future of governance, education, and healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.”

With these institutes, Athena Centre will deepen its impact by producing high-quality research, publishing data-driven policy recommendations, and offering specialised leadership training for policymakers, educators, and health professionals.

This landmark event is part of Athena’s broader mission to build a research-driven governance ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa. The institutes will set the stage for a new era of evidence-based governance, educational transformation, and health policy innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

Athena Centre Invite policymakers, researchers, educators, healthcare professionals, and thought leaders to engage with the Athena Centre and contribute to shaping Africa’s policy landscape.

Together, we can build a more accountable, informed, and resilient society.

