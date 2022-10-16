Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, while speaking at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest), told Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the state that he has the vision and the ‘resiliency’ to turn a rotten situation to a bad one.

Tinubu, in a apparent blunder, while speaking at the event on Saturday, said the Kaduna governor turned a “rotten situation to a bad one.”

He said, “I am openly begging governor el-Rufai not to run away from additional degrees like PhD or others. There are educated relics.

“We are not going to let you run away. Your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation to a bad one are necessary at this critical time and that is why we are here.”

The comment generated reactions on social media, which prompted the campaign council of the former Lagos governor to respond.

Reacting to the incident, the APC presidential campaign council said the slip is “common to every human being and even great leaders.”

“The APC leader inadvertently said Governor El-Rufai ‘turned a rotten situation’ he met on ground in Kaduna into ‘a bad one’ whereas he meant to say ‘to a great one’,” Bayo Onanuga, director of media of the campaign council, said.

“It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations. We recognise we are in a political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief.

“While mischief makers went so low, we noted that the audience at KadInvest 7.0 followed Asiwaju Tinubu with rapt attention and knew he only had a slip.”

