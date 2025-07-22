Doctors set for nationwide strike as 21-day ultimatum ends Thursday

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that doctors across the country will embark on a nationwide strike from Thursday, July 23, if the Federal Government fails to meet its demands.

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, confirmed this in an exclusive interview on Sunday, noting that the association is prepared to take decisive action to protect the welfare of medical professionals and the country’s healthcare system.

The association had, on July 2, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw a controversial circular released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on revised allowances for medical and dental officers. The NMA argued that the circular contravened existing agreements and undermined the remuneration of its members.

“We have made our position clear. The ultimatum ends on July 23, and if the Federal Government does not address our demands, we may have no choice but to proceed with a strike,” Prof. Audu said.

He described the NSIWC circular as “obnoxious” and stressed that any new directive affecting medical professionals must be based on mutual consultation rather than unilateral imposition.

Prof. Audu revealed that the NMA has been in talks with government officials to prevent the crisis. “The last meeting was held two weeks ago, with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate; the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako; and representatives from the Ministry of Labour in attendance. Unfortunately, another meeting scheduled for last week was postponed due to the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari,” he explained.

He added that a critical meeting with the NSIWC, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Health is expected this week. “Time is running out. If this meeting does not hold in the coming days, we may have no alternative but industrial action,” he warned.

The Katsina State branch of the NMA has also rejected the controversial circular. In a communique issued after its State Executive Council meeting on Saturday, the branch expressed “grave disappointment” over the NSIWC directive.

“NMA Katsina State branch hereby rejects the NSIWC circular (SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646) dated June 27, 2025, on the review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the federal public service and demands its immediate withdrawal, alongside the fulfillment of all our demands,” the communique stated.

The statement, signed by the branch Chairman, Dr. Muhammadu Sani, and Secretary, Dr. Yahya Salisu, warned that the association could not guarantee uninterrupted healthcare services if the government failed to act promptly.

