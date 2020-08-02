The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released the details of the status of loans Nigeria obtained by Nigeria from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China as at March 31, 2020.

According to the documents made available by the office, a total of $3 billion has been released by the EXIM Bank of China to Nigeria. However, it showed that no amount has been disbursed for Nigerian 40 Parboiled Rice 7 Processing Plants Project (Fed. Min. of Agric & Rural Dev.), Nigeria Supply of Rolling Stocks and 10 Depot Equipment for Abuja Light Rail Project and Nigeria Greater Abuja Water Supply Project

The projects listed in the document released by DMO are the Nigerian National Public Security Communication system Project, the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Idu- Kaduna section) and Abuja Light Rail Project.

Others are the Nigerian ICT Infrastructure Backbone Project, Nigerian Four Airport Terminal 5 Expansion Project (Abuja, Kano, Lagos & Port Hacourt), Nigerian Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, and Nigerian 40 Parboiled Rice 7 Processing Plants Project (Fed. Min. of Agric & Rural Dev.)

Also included are the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos Ibadan section), Nigeria Rehabilitation and 9 Upgrading of Abuja – Keffi Makurdi Road. Project, Nigeria Supply of Rolling Stocks and 10 Depot Equipment for Abuja Light Rail Project and Nigeria Greater Abuja Water Supply Project.