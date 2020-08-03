Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended deadline for filing of returns in a number of tax categories.

The Service said it has granted “a further one-week extension from the 31st July 2020 deadline for companies with December accounting year end to file their Year 2020 annual Income Tax Returns”.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS.

According to the FIRS: “Companies that fall within this category will not be penalised for late submission, if they file their Year 2020 Income Tax Returns within the grace period, that is, 1st August 2020 to 7th August 2020 as herein granted.”

Similarly, the one-week grace period is extended to regular monthly obligations that become due at the end of July 2020, for example, Petroleum Profits Tax instalmental Payment, Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax Returns.

The FIRS said it is granting the extension “in the spirit of the festivities and further to earlier palliative measures rolled out by the Service in support of the Nigerian taxpayers against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

It noted it “will continue to respond proactively to the realities of these times, towards easing the burden of our esteemed taxpayers