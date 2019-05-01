District head of Daura, Buhari’s hometown abducted

The district head of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town, Musa Umar, has been kidnapped by four unidentified gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kidnappers stormed Mr Umar’s Daura residence at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and sporadically shot into the air, scaring the hell out of bystanders, who scampered for safety.

Mr Umar was kidnapped just after he returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer.

The report said he was sitting in front of his house with some people when the armed men came.

A witness told NAN that the kidnappers came in a Peugeot 406 saloon car.

After the gunmen left, the Daura council chairman, Abba Mato, and hundreds of sympathisers came to Mr Umar’s residence, to discuss the bewildering incident.

Umar, a former Customs officer, is married to the daughter of Buhari’s sister.

He is also reported to be the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Mohammed Abubakar, the President’s aide de camp (ADC).

Mr Umar’s kidnap occurred days after the chairman of a government agency, UBEC, and his daughter was kidnapped. Both of them were freed a day later.