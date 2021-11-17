Several dignitaries, including senate president, Ahmad Lawan; Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum; former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji-Bichi; BUA Group Chairman, Abdussamad Rabiu; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, among others, were in Kano on Wednesday to witness the burial rites of Alhaji Sani Dangote, Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group who died in the United States earlier in the week.

The burial prayers led by Sheikh Sani Muhammad, which took place at the palace of the Emir of Kano on Wednesday morning, was also attended by thousands of Muslims.

Sani, younger brother of Africa’s richest man and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, died on Sunday in a hospital in Miami, United States, following an illness.

The 61-year-old Sani had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He was on the Board of several companies including the Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

