Alhaji Sani Dangote, the vice president of the Dangote Group and owner of Dansa Agro-allied Limited, has died.

Sani, who was a younger brother to Africa’s richest man and founder of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, died at a US hospital on Sunday evening after a protracted illness, family sources said.

He was a businessman with more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, agriculture and oil services, and sat on the board of several other companies and was the deputy chairman of African Gum Arabic Producers Association, a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Shipping and president of the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association.