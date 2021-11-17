Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has highlighted various opportunities available to investors to diversify their portfolios at its Retail Investor Workshop which held on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

Speaking at the webinar tagged ‘Creating an Investment Portfolio That Works in a Post-COVID Era’, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Jude Chiemeka stated that, “The advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic, amongst several important lessons, emphasized the need for individuals to have alternative sources of income other than salaries or profits from businesses. In the post-pandemic era, people are faced daily with the problem of finding credible investment platforms to grow their wealth. This problem is even further complicated by the proliferation of Ponzi schemes promising high and unrealistic returns, hence the need for investors’ education. At NGX, we therefore continue to prioritise investor education to ensure that investors understand capital market investments and mechanisms, as only then will they be empowered to make sound investment decisions.”

He further highlighted that as a multi-asset Exchange, NGX has various products like equities, fixed incomes, Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) and derivatives for every investor regardless of what their investment goals, risk appetite or return expectations may be.

The webinar featured two presentations the first of which was presented by Mr. Joshua Olutola, Senior Equity Trader, ARM Securities Limited with the theme Building Your Own Portfolio. Taking participants through the topic, Opportunities for Diversification in Nigeria’s Capital Market was the Head, Secondary Markets, NGX, Mr. Franklin Nwaubani. Delivering the closing remarks at the event was Head, Retail Investor Coverage, NGX, Mr. Olumide Orojimi.

Over the years, NGX has shown relentless commitment in deepening retail participation in the capital market by organizing various investors’ education programs to equip existing and potential investors with adequate knowledge and skills to effectively manage and grow their financial resources. These efforts received a boost with the recently launched X-Mobile app. The dynamic and user-friendly mobile app was designed to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market.