2027: Wike mocks opposition, as Tinubu woos minister for APC

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday overtly called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the party would gladly welcome him whenever he opts to defect.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Arterial Road N16 to Arterial Road N20 and other projects in Katampe District, Abuja, Tinubu lauded Wike’s leadership in the FCT and hinted at a future political alliance.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him. Because we will join him in singing, ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us’,” the President said.

The invitation came on the heels of Wike’s declaration that any planned opposition coalition to oust Tinubu in 2027 was already doomed to fail.

“Mr President, your good work has killed the coalition. The coalition is bound to fail, and it has failed.

“I was watching [the news]. I didn’t know that people can be pained. And now that I know that such people are pained, my duty now is to continue to give them high blood pressure,” he said.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration began 17-day inauguration activities to mark the second year of Tinubu’s administration.

On Tuesday, the President inaugurated the renovated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, in Abuja, where he eulogised the minister for the new look of the centre.

On Wednesday, while inaugurating the Arterial Road N16 to Arterial Road N20 and other roads in the Katampe District, the President said the project affirmed his administration’s commitment to transformation, adding that a philosophy of reform and regeneration guided his government.

He said infrastructure was a necessity, saying that infrastructure would not flourish without good roads.

Tinubu noted that his administration would keep investing in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure.

“This project represents more than a stretch of asphalt. It affirms our commitment to urban transformation, under our Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration. Today, we’ve seen tangible proof of that philosophy in action.

“Infrastructure is not a luxury. It is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity.

“We recognise that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities and industries. There’s no way industrialisation will flourish without good roads.

“We are investing in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure. It is only through this coordinated and integrated development that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will,” the President stated.

He praised the peaceful relocation and compensation of the communities along the road corridor during the execution of the project, ensuring that development was pursued by the FCTA without displacing the indigenous people.

Addressing the traditional rulers, the President said, “They told me how cooperative you were and you collaborated with the FCT minister and respectively, you have been relocated. Not that we grabbed the land.

“Like any government, we want development. But how well we organise and execute them depends on us. Of course, we are here because of the trust you have in us. Thank you very much for your cooperation.

“And we thank the Minister of FCT too, for relocating your community with peace and good compensation.”