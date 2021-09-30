Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has signed into law, a bill that prohibits open grazing, indiscriminate breeding, rearing, and marketing of livestock in the state.

The State Assembly had last Week Tuesday, passed the Bill, following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo during plenary.

The Chairman, House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, while presenting the report on the bill on the floor of the House before its adoption by the House, disclosed that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying Deltans and other residents of the state would be happy with the passage of the bill.

Oborevwori said, “With the passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing, and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the law. Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. This for sure will boost food production in the state.

“Dear colleagues, this Bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation. Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and your resolute commitment in the passage of people-oriented bills such as this.”

Signing the bill into law on Thursday, in his office at the Government House, Asaba, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, flanked by the House of Assembly Speaker, Oborevwori and Clerk of the House, Lyna Ochulor, thanked and commended the state lawmakers for a thorough job carried out on the bill.