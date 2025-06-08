APC prioritises 2027 re-election over hunger, insecurity – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern over the worsening hunger and insecurity plaguing the country, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of focusing more on its 2027 re-election campaign than addressing Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

In a statement marking the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said the festive period should serve as a time for sober reflection on the values of sacrifice, unity, and devotion. He lamented that these values stand in stark contrast to the prevailing reality of hardship endured by millions of Nigerians.

“The celebrations are coming amid the struggles of economic and existential crises, ranging from the soaring cost of living, rising inflation, and the rapid devaluation of wages and salaries. These challenges are compounded by persistent insurgency, terrorism, and banditry, particularly in Northern Nigeria,” the statement read.

Muhammad-Baba criticised the Federal Government’s poor policy responses to these challenges, describing them as ineffective and disconnected from the suffering of the people. He decried what he called a culture of “profligacy and reckless expenditure” by public officials, which he said starkly contrasts with the sacrifices made by ordinary Nigerians.

Citing a recent revelation of budget insertions in the 2025 national budget—specifically allocations of over ₦260 million each for streetlights—the ACF spokesman described the figures as “crassly reckless and surreal,” noting that the absence of any official denial underscores the government’s insensitivity.

“These kinds of insertions are not isolated—they are often replicated in state budgets. It reflects a wider failure of governance and fiscal responsibility,” he said.

According to ACF, the country’s mounting hardship signals a deeper crisis within Nigeria’s political economy, which requires urgent attention. Yet, instead of addressing these core issues, the APC appears to be preoccupied with early 2027 election campaigns, orchestrated defections, and self-congratulatory claims of mid-term policy success.

“This delusional hubris is made worse by misleading pronouncements from top officials, especially in the security sector, which sharply contrast with the realities expressed by governors and citizens across the country,” the statement added.

ACF warned that such political obsessions and public indifference only fuel disillusionment, despair, and hopelessness among the populace. However, it commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of hardship, noting that their ability to celebrate Eid in such trying times is a testament to their enduring spirit.

“The ACF salutes Nigerians for their resilience. But that resilience should not be taken for granted,” Muhammad-Baba warned.

The forum reiterated its call for the entrenchment of good governance at all levels—local, state, and federal—and urged citizens to continue supporting security agencies in their fight against criminality.

“Only through genuine leadership, transparency, and commitment to the public good can Nigeria overcome its current challenges and chart a path to peace, security, and prosperity,” the statement concluded.