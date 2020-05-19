OBINNA EZUGWU

Debtors Africa, an independent searchable database of recalcitrant and delinquent debtors in Africa was launched into the market today, in addition a Debtors Report – a comprehensive analysis of the Debt/Non-Performing Loans Situation in the Nigerian Banking Industry was also presented for information.

The report which was done in partnership with Proshare, represents a culmination of a detailed review of the credit experiences of local Nigerian banks in the last two decades and reveals the challenges of a local lending cycle that has seen lenders become victims of the tyranny of bad and delinquent debtors.

The report makes a case for a new approach to the lending cycle to ensure that integrity, professionalism and evidence-based best lending practices are strictly followed to guarantee the sustainability of the financial system and the prosperity of the larger economy.

Key highlights of the report include:

The Industry & its Debt Position

Definition of a delinquent debtor and how this has changed over the years including how banks end up with bad debtors

The Sectors & Regions affected & Impact on GDP

Provisions of the law as regards credit collection and recovery in Nigeria

The AMCON approach, lessons learnt, and the way for banks to adopt a revised credit recovery framework

Case Study of approaches adopted in recovering debt; and

Fresh methods a New Approach offers to banks troubled by delinquent debts

The Full Report is available on www.debtorsafrica.com

The Debtors Africa Website is a searchable database of delinquent borrowers which enables speedy assessment of the character of a prospective customer. Of equal importance is that investors can use the database as a starting node for assessing the quality of the management of a business they intend to either partner or invest in.

The searchable database is designed to allow contributors such as Banks, Loan FinTech and Credit companies, Cooperatives, Tax authorities, Private businesses, government agencies, utility providers, etc. list their delinquent debtors and their indebtedness on the platform as a contributor to the platform. With this listings, a moral and business burden is placed on delinquent borrowers as prospective lenders would use the library to fact-check the borrowing history of a loan applicant and use the history to set up a character rating index that would guide credit appraisal memorandums (CAMs) and inform acceptance or decline of credit requests.

By subscribing to the platform which is free, users are able to:

Search for Delinquent Debtors in Africa using the Company Name or the name of the Directors of a company

Track the repayment progress of a delinquent debt and other related information to the Debt

Receive and Monitor Credible and Reliable information on Debt Related Activities in Africa

Mine Delinquent Debtors Data by Sector, Amount Owed, and more

Over the years, the names of delinquent debtors have been published on various media platforms with no central portal to harness the information published or achieve the objective creditors desire, which is repayment and resolution. With DebtorsAfrica, the new model provides a central hub to access this information and goes beyond naming and so-called “shaming” to informing prospective creditors and other institutions that require character validation, while name removal from the database is subject to the review and removal by the contributor after debt resolution is attained.