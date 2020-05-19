Adebayo Obajemu

Courteville Business Solutions Plc on Monday published its Full Year audited report for the year ended, 31 December 2019. The audited financial statement of the firm shows growth in its top line and bottom line figures when compared with 2018 audited report.

The firm reported a turnover of N1.98 billion, up by 36.87% from N1.45 billion turnover reported in 2018 year end.

Profit before tax appreciated by 82.92% to N346.63 million from N189.5 million reported in 2018.

The firm grew profit after tax by 85.08% year on year, to settle at N159.71 million from N86.29 million reported in 2018.

Using the ratio of profit after tax to outstanding number of shares of 3,552,000,000, the earnings per share (EPS) of Courtville Business Solutions for FY’19 is evaluated as 4 kobo, up by 85.08% when compared to the EPS of 2 kobo in 2018.

With reference to the share price of 0.2, the P.E ratio of Courtville Business Solutions Plc is calculated as 4.45x with earnings yield of 22.48%.