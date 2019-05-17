DBN MD becomes CIBN Fellow

The Managing Director of the Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, has become a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. The event was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Okpanachi was given this honorary fellowship awards alongside other five distinguished bankers in recognition of their contributions to the Banking Industry and the nation’s economy. The award was the first ever extraordinary Investiture of the Institute held outside the regular CIBN Investiture series.

A seasoned banker of over 29 years’ experience, Okpanachi was appointed the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) in January 2017. Before his appointment as MD/CEO of DBN, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria.

Prior to that, he was the Managing Director, Ecobank Kenya and Cluster Managing Director for East Africa (comprising Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Ethiopia). He was also at various times Managing Director of Ecobank Malawi and Regional Coordinator for Lagos and South West of Ecobank Nigeria.

Commenting on the recognition, Okpanachi noted that, ‘I am delighted to be recognized by the professional association that I have been a member of for close to three decades now. To me, this award is a call for more commitment to both the banking profession and the Nigerian economy at large.”

The event was graced by dignitaries such as the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon who was the Chairman of the occasion and the Founder and Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aluko Dangote who was the Special Guest of Honour. Other guests include Management of Banks and other financial institutions, Regulatory Agencies, Captains of Industry, Diplomats, Government Functionaries and Other Stakeholders.