In a bid to improve infrastructural development across the country, the Federal Government has allocated four key roads, two in the South-East, to be constructed by Dangote Industries Limited (DIL). All the four roads allocated to Dangote span a distance of 271.72 kilometres.

Dangote, according to the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, is to engage in the re-construction of Ohafia-Arochukwu road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States; re-construction of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Road in Enugu/Anambra States; the construction of deep seaport access road through Epe to Sagamu-Benin expressway, and the construction of Kaaba-Ekiti Boundary road in Kogi/Ekiti states.

It would be recalled that in 2019, following President Buhari’s approval, Dangote Industries Limited undertook the re-construction of the 34 kilometres Apapa Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos state, and also the 43km re-construction of Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State, while the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) undertook the construction of Bodo-Bonny road and bridges across Opobo Channel in Rivers state.

It would be recalled that DIL has already completed the 43km Obajana-Kabba road. The road, which was described by motorists as the country’s most strategic highway that is aiding travelers moving between the North and the South, is a concrete road that was built to last longer than asphalt roads, and does not have potholes.

The Site Engineer, Samuel Obosi, in a chat with the media recently assured that the dual carriageway would be durable and less susceptible to potholes and repairs like asphalt roads, which will also greatly reduce the rate of road accidents.

Some motorists said it is now one of the busiest roads. “Thank God it is a concrete road. It can withstand any heavy-duty vehicle,” Alhaji Lamidi Sikiru, a driver said. Another motorist, John Moses, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, said his taxi business is booming compared to when the road was in a bad state and barely used.

Spokesperson of the Apa Bunu Kingdom, Sam Omosayil, commended Dangote Group, saying the road has attracted a lot of businesses along it. The Bajana of Obajana Land, King Idowu Senibi, also described the project as gigantic and the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria.

Speaking, the traditional head of Akpata Land, Frederick Durojaiye Balogun, said his people are very proud of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, adding that the Dangote Cement, Obajana plant, which is the single largest cement plant in the world, has brought honour and respect to their kingdoms.

King of Okebunku Land in Kabba Bunu Local Government, Timothy Omonile, commended Dangote and charged other philanthropists to emulate him.