Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Sugar Refinery has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Court Ordered Meeting (COM) will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos at 11:00 am prompt. (The Meetings would be held consecutively).

The Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Scheme of Arrangement between Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. and Savannah Sugar Company Limited and other relevant information can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.dangotesugar.com.ng

Please note that in view of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Lagos State Government restrictions on number of persons at gathering and social distancing), attendance and voting at the Meetings shall be by proxy only.

The Meetings will be streamed live, and the investing public are warmly invited to follow the proceedings via www.YouTube.com/DangoteGroup