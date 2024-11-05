Dangote Sugar posts N184.36bn loss in Q3

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has declared loss after tax of N184.36 billion for the period ended 30 September 2024.

The manufacturing firm reported revenue of N484.427 billion for the 9 months period, up by 56.41% from N309.713 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N184.357 billion was reported for the 9 months period as against N27.027 billion loss after tax reported in Q3 2023. This is traceable to increase in Finance Cost by 1561.8% to N300.175 billion from N18.063 billion recorded the previous year.

Earnings per share of Dangote Sugar stands at NEGATIVE N15.18.

At the share price of N30.80, the P/E ratio of Dangote Sugar stands at NEGATIVE 2.03x with earnings yield of NEGATIVE 49.28%.