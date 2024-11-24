Connect with us

Published

14 mins ago

on

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery says it has reduced its ex-depot price of petrol to N970 per litre for oil marketers, from N990 ex-depot price announced earlier this month.

The slash, according to a statement from the Dangote Group, would help marketers save about N20 on each litre of petrol bought from the Lekki-based plant.

Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group’s chief branding and communications officer, said the move is the refinery’s way of appreciating Nigerians for their unwavering support in making the refinery a dream come true.

“In addition, this is to thank the government for their support as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being,” the statement reads.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply.”

On November 11, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) reached an agreement with the refinery to lift petrol and diesel directly.

Abubakar Garima, national president of IPMAN, said the partnership would ensure a steady, affordable supply of PMS products nationwide.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

