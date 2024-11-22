Connect with us

BREAKING: Supreme Court nullifies National Lottery Act
Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court grants LG autonomy, orders FG to pay allocations directly to LG accounts

The Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly.

According to The Punch, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment held that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory, in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

The apex court, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

The court also stated that such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and games of chance.

 

