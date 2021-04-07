Dangote Cement Plc says it has launched a Drivers’ Training Centre at the Dangote Cement Plant (DCP), Obajana, Kogi State to curb road transport crashes.

Head of the Dangote Drivers Training Centre, Mr Harisson Pepple, who the disclosure at the weekend, said the training was in line with the company’s zero-tolerance policy for auto crashes.

Pepple said the company has also trained 50 drivers at the centre, noting that the trainee drivers were drawn from the existing motor boys, and that the training period is six months.

He noted that “the days of crashes involving Dangote trucks are numbered.

“The Trainee Drivers Programme is all-encompassing. The first twelve weeks is theoretical. Then there is a three months attachment.”

According to him, the idea for the new Drivers Training Centre was conceived in June 2020, with the aim of training, retraining, and constantly engaging the Dangote drivers.

Pepple also announced that the company was engaging another set of qualified drivers with Class G licenses, stressing that the company is doing everything possible to rid itself of crashes.