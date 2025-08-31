Late ACG Olutayo Dada laid to rest in Ilesa amid tributes

Dignitaries and loved ones paid glowing tributes to the late Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG), Joseph Olutayo Dada, as his remains were laid to rest at his residence along Ijebu-Jesa Road, Ilesa, Osun State, over the weekend.

Dada, aged 58, passed away on August 10, 2025, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after a brief illness, shortly after his elevation to the rank of ACG. He was a sibling of Joshua Dada, Osun State Correspondent of LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

The burial service, held at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Iludun Area, Ilesa, was attended by top officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), government representatives, family, and friends.

Speaking at the service, the Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nana-Nandap, represented by ACG Mohammed Adamu, described the late officer as “a source of pride to the Service and the nation.”

“His professional journey was marked by diligence, discipline, and deep commitment to the ideals of nation-building,” Nana-Nandap said. “Today, we celebrate the life of a man whose impact and leadership will forever be felt in the Nigeria Immigration Service.”

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Barr. Samuel Ojo, also paid tribute to the deceased, calling him “a patriotic officer who served with honour.”

“The death of ACG Joseph Olutayo Dada came as a painful shock,” Adeleke said. “He exemplified hard work, integrity, and patriotism for which Osun State is known. His passing is a great loss to his family, our state, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.”

Oyo State Governor was represented by ACG Rasheed Adegoke at the event.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Dada-Adewoye expressed gratitude to the congregation and the NIS leadership for their support since Dada’s passing. She also appealed for the prompt processing of the late officer’s entitlements and requested consideration for employment for some family members dear to him.