Dangote Cement re-trains 900 truck drivers, reinforces commitment to road safety

Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and operational efficiency by organising its 2025 Annual Drivers’ Retreat, aimed at retraining truck drivers on safety protocols and best practices.

The event, themed Absolute Safer Road Policy, was held at the company’s Ibese plant in Ilaro, Ogun State, with over 900 drivers in attendance. A similar session is scheduled for Obajana, Kogi State, next week.

Speaking at the retreat, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, said safety remains a top priority for the company, given its large fleet of trucks operating across the country.

“As a responsible organisation, we prioritise road safety and transparency while cooperating with relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Police and the FRSC, to investigate incidents and improve safety measures,” Pathak stated.

He noted that all Dangote drivers undergo rigorous screening before employment, including verification of driver’s licence (Class G), background checks, medical evaluations such as vision screening, blood pressure and sugar checks, and drug and alcohol testing.

“After recruitment, drivers complete a two-week intensive training programme covering 12 safety modules, practical driving tests, and written exams. In the last two months, over 2,000 drivers have successfully completed this process,” Pathak added.

The GMD also explained that the company enforces a zero-tolerance policy on substance use through routine drug tests and conducts pre-trip medical assessments to ensure drivers are fit for duty.

Dangote Cement continues to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other regulators to standardise and improve its safety and compliance programmes.

Also speaking, Dr. James Adenuga, Group Chief, Health, Safety, Social, and Environment Officer at Dangote Industries, said the regular training sessions aim to reinforce safety principles and educate drivers on the importance of professional conduct.

“Beyond training, we recognise and reward drivers who demonstrate exemplary behaviour on the road,” Adenuga noted.

Road safety expert, Mr. Oje Ebhota, in his presentation, warned drivers against aggressive driving, phone use while driving, alcohol consumption, and disregard for traffic rules. He urged them to avoid dangerous overtaking and maintain a speed limit of 60 km/h to prevent accidents.

“Drivers are ambassadors of Dangote Group and must prioritise the safety of other road users,” Ebhota added.

The company reiterated its commitment to continuous driver training, strict enforcement of safety standards, and collaboration with government agencies to promote safer roads across Nigeria.