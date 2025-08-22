Julius Berger partners FRIN, NCF to plant 20,000 trees at Abuja Army Cantonment

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in collaboration with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has undertaken a large-scale tree planting exercise at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja.

The exercise, held last Friday, involved the planting of over 20,000 indigenous tree seedlings as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability, combat deforestation, and enhance biodiversity. The initiative aligns with ongoing measures to address climate change and support sustainable development in the country.

FRIN provided technical guidance on species selection and ecological suitability, while NCF contributed its conservation expertise and community engagement strategies. Julius Berger funded and coordinated the project.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede, at the event, Major General J.Y. Maina, Dean of Faculty, General Research at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, highlighted the link between environmental protection and national security.

“Climate change, desertification, and environmental degradation pose long-term threats to national stability. Tree planting is not just an ecological necessity; it is an investment in our future,” Maina said. He described the initiative as an example of collaboration between the military, government institutions, and the private sector.

Speaking on behalf of NCF Director-General, Dr. Joseph Onoja, the foundation’s Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Garba Boyi, noted that the exercise aligns with the Green Recovery Nigeria initiative aimed at restoring the country’s vegetation cover.

“We have less than 10% of our vegetation cover remaining. This initiative is part of our contribution to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development,” Boyi said, acknowledging Julius Berger’s role in supporting the effort.

The Director-General of FRIN, Prof. Zacharia Buba Yadura, also commended the partnership. “We did not have sponsors or partners initially, and Julius Berger, through NCF, decided to support this initiative. We appreciate their involvement,” he stated.

The event brought together stakeholders from the public, private, and military sectors. Dignitaries present included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Mahmud Adam Kambari (representing the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarbe Abbas Lawal), senior military officers, representatives from FRIN and NCF, and officials from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.