Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement Plc has named Ms. Berlina Moroole to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

In a statement by the company sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said that “Ms. Moroole is the Chief Internal Audit, Risk and Sustainability Officer for Motus Holding, in the Board of Assupol (Audit Committee – Chair, Risk Committee and Social & Ethnic Committee – Chair) and M-sure.”

It should be noted that Ms. Moroole was previously CRO and Chief Audit Executive for Liberty Holding Group, Board member of a schedule 3 public entity in South Africa (Legal Aids South Africa) and an Audit Advisory Committee member for one of the United Nation agencies (UNFPA). “She is also a former Group CRO and CAE of a listed entity, Partner at Deloitte, Senior Manager for SARS internal audit department and internal auditor at CSIR Corporate Audit Services,”the disclosure revealed.

This newspaper recall that in November 2019, Asue Ighodalo, Thabo Mabe, Halima Aliko Dangote, Olakunle Alake, Arnold Ekpe, and Yabawa Lawan Wabi (MNI) all stepped down from the board causing a massive shakeup. Four new directors had, however, been swiftly appointed.

The company has had a good headstart as it recently released H1 2020 unaudited result for the period showing a profit of N126.14 billion, against N119.24 billion recorded H1 of 2019. Its revenue had revealed a marginal 2% increase as it earned N476.85 billion for the period ended June 2020 while in 2019, its revenue stood at N467.73billion.