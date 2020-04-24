The Nigerian equities market closed southwards on Thursday with a dip of 1.36%, reversing yesterday’s gains, following value depreciation on DANGCEM, ETI and 13 others. However, the market breadth closed positively, recording 17 gainers as against 15 losers.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 309.51 absolute points, representing a dip of 1.36% to close at 22,470.79 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size shed N161.30 billion, representing a dip of 1.36% to close at N11.71 trillion.

JAIZBANK emerged as the top gainers while ETI & UACN emerged as the top losers.

The downturn was impacted by loses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; ETI (-10.00%), NESTLE (-6.67%), BUACEMENT (-5.31%) DANGCEM (-3.31%) and GUINNESS (-0.53%).