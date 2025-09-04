The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N3.7 trillion in the first half of 2025, exceeding its budgetary projections by 12.5 percent and recording a 25 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this at the 62nd meeting of the Customs Board, according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Edun attributed the impressive performance to ongoing reforms under the current administration, including the National Single Window initiative.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Customs collected N1.3 trillion, more than double the N600 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The Service credited the surge to improved efficiency, transparency, and strict enforcement measures.

The Federal Government had initially set a revenue target of N6.584 trillion for Customs in the 2025 fiscal year, but the Senate Committee on Customs raised the target to N10 trillion in June.

Describing the half-year result as commendable, Edun urged the Service to deepen reforms to achieve the administration’s ambitious revenue goals.

He emphasised the significance of the National Single Window initiative, a digital trade platform expected to be fully deployed by 2026, which aims to streamline import and export processes, reduce delays, cut costs, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness.

“The National Single Window will give Customs the speed and capacity to process trade more effectively, boosting revenue and positioning Nigeria as a more attractive hub for investment,” Edun said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising trade systems and strengthening revenue generation as the NCS continues to outperform expectations.