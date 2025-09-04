Connect with us

Business

Ogun govt, World Bank inspect ongoing construction of 100,000-broiler facility in Odeda
Advertisement

Business

UBA, Mastercard unveil prepaid card to promote financial inclusion

Business

Léandre Bassolé assumes office as AfDB Central Africa regional chief in Yaoundé

Business

Customs rakes in N3.7trn in first half of 2025, surpasses revenue target

Education in Nigeria

SUBEB chairman urges Ogun civil servants to remain dedicated

Business

Obi slams FG over new 5% fuel tax, says Nigerians ‘can’t breathe’

Business

Stanbic IBTC Bank named commercial bank brand of the year at Brand Handlers Awards

Business

Ecobank launches anniversary edition of Super Rewards campaign, ₦61.2m up for grabs

Business

Profit taking drags NGX down by 0.45%, investors lose N395bn

Business

Obi challenges Tinubu on revenue gains: Nigerians must feel impact, not just figures

Business

Ogun govt, World Bank inspect ongoing construction of 100,000-broiler facility in Odeda

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ogun govt, World Bank inspect ongoing construction of 100,000-broiler facility in Odeda

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to bridging the gap in poultry production as it inspected the ongoing construction of a 100,000-capacity broiler facility at Eweje Farm Settlement, Odeda.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, gave the assurance while leading a World Bank delegation on an inspection tour of the project site.

The facility, being executed under the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank-assisted programme, also features five residential apartments of four bedrooms each and three industrial boreholes.

Speaking with journalists after the tour, Owotomo expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, describing the project as a major step towards food security. He stressed that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun was determined to reposition the poultry sub-sector for greater productivity.

“In Nigeria, we currently meet only about 30 percent of our demand for chicken consumption. If this facility produces five times a year, we will have about 700,000 birds annually. This aligns with the governor’s aspiration to strengthen food security in Ogun State and, by extension, the entire country,” Owotomo stated.

The commissioner added that beyond boosting poultry output, the project would create jobs and stimulate economic activities in Odeda and neighbouring communities. He further disclosed that similar projects are underway in other parts of the state to complement the Eweje facility.

According to him, a 20,000-capacity poultry pen is under construction in Ijebu Igbo, while 10,000-capacity pens are being developed in Ilaro and Ajegunle Farm Settlements. The Ajegunle facility, he noted, includes a processing plant capable of handling at least 5,000 birds per day, giving the state an additional capacity to process 140,000 birds.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluseyi Olugbire, Project Manager for the Agriculture component of OGSTEP, commended the progress achieved so far. She emphasized that the World Bank-assisted programme is already delivering positive outcomes for Ogun State and would significantly contribute to agricultural transformation, job creation, and food sufficiency when completed.

Olugbire also lauded the collaboration between the state government and the World Bank, assuring that the initiative would greatly enhance Ogun’s agricultural value chain and overall development.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *