Ogun govt, World Bank inspect ongoing construction of 100,000-broiler facility in Odeda

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to bridging the gap in poultry production as it inspected the ongoing construction of a 100,000-capacity broiler facility at Eweje Farm Settlement, Odeda.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, gave the assurance while leading a World Bank delegation on an inspection tour of the project site.

The facility, being executed under the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank-assisted programme, also features five residential apartments of four bedrooms each and three industrial boreholes.

Speaking with journalists after the tour, Owotomo expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, describing the project as a major step towards food security. He stressed that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun was determined to reposition the poultry sub-sector for greater productivity.

“In Nigeria, we currently meet only about 30 percent of our demand for chicken consumption. If this facility produces five times a year, we will have about 700,000 birds annually. This aligns with the governor’s aspiration to strengthen food security in Ogun State and, by extension, the entire country,” Owotomo stated.

The commissioner added that beyond boosting poultry output, the project would create jobs and stimulate economic activities in Odeda and neighbouring communities. He further disclosed that similar projects are underway in other parts of the state to complement the Eweje facility.

According to him, a 20,000-capacity poultry pen is under construction in Ijebu Igbo, while 10,000-capacity pens are being developed in Ilaro and Ajegunle Farm Settlements. The Ajegunle facility, he noted, includes a processing plant capable of handling at least 5,000 birds per day, giving the state an additional capacity to process 140,000 birds.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluseyi Olugbire, Project Manager for the Agriculture component of OGSTEP, commended the progress achieved so far. She emphasized that the World Bank-assisted programme is already delivering positive outcomes for Ogun State and would significantly contribute to agricultural transformation, job creation, and food sufficiency when completed.

Olugbire also lauded the collaboration between the state government and the World Bank, assuring that the initiative would greatly enhance Ogun’s agricultural value chain and overall development.