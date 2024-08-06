Onyeka Onwenu: Why Ndigbo are in panic, fear!

Fear and panic have expectedly engulfed the Igbo people of Nigeria since last Tuesday when the elegant songstress, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist and politician, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu’s obituary was made public.

Onwenu died shockingly and suddenly after she had performed at the birthday bash of Mrs. Stella Okoli that fateful evening of Tuesday, July 30, 2024. She slumped and was rushed to the Reddington Hospital in Lagos, where she was confirmed dead, aged 72.

The circumstances of Onwenu’s death have apparently caused sensational panic as well as palpable fear among the Igbo elite class and the zone in general. The question everyone is asking is, who’s next? But this is swiftly followed with this prayer: “may such calamity never again visit us”.

Providing insights why there are deep concerns about Onwenu’s death, a traditionalist, Ichie Chukwu Okeagu, stated that the musician’s death threw up many metaphysical questions as well as unresolved natural issues.

According to him, “I have yet to understand why the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief (Engr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu died at 82. While we were still struggling to gather ourselves, news filtered through that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah died in his sleep in London at the age of 52. Just when we thought we had had enough it, we woke up to the most agonizing tale of how Onwenu slumped and died after a performance in Lagos”.

“If you are a traditionalist as I am you will definitely be disturbed for three vital reasons. To begin with, imagine the sequence: 82, 52, and 72. It means that something is missing along the line. That is, if we arrange the sequence accordingly, it should rhime thus: 52, (62), 72 and 82. I am sure you understand what I am saying. And this is why people like us are disturbed. However, our prayer is, let no such death occur in our land again”.

A public affairs analyst, Nze Amaefule Nich, observed that Onwenu’s unexpected death caused panic because it took place just few days after the obituaries of Iwuanyanwu and Ubah, two illustrious wards of Igbo origin, were made public. “With that in mind, it was as if this is a period of tragedies for the Igbo nation. But we have strong faith in God that such unexpected deaths shall never come our way again”, he prayed.

Probably, one man who was shocked and pained to his marrows about Onwenu’s sudden demise was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi who was with the broadcaster while she performed at the birthday party. Obi said Onwenu’s death frontally devastated him.

The erstwhile Anambra State governor narrated how he desperately watched as doctors battled to save her life, explained that her death was ironic as she departed with a striking song in her last performance on earth, “One Love Keep Us Together.”

According to Obi on his X handle, he said: “Yesterday provided a totally devastating moment for me as I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow. Just about a few minutes after her performance, she came down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital. I followed her to the hospital, I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone. Despite their valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.

‘My heart goes out to her children and family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Onyeka Onwenu was a national treasure, a shining star who inspired generations with her music, activism, and strong dedication to the arts. Her passing is a tremendous loss for the entire nation, and she will be deeply missed.

“I want to thank everyone who accompanied her to the hospital yesterday. Special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. John Momoh, Mr. and Mrs. Okonkwo, and Mr Okpara, who were with her during her last moments. Governor Alex Otti joined in also and Mr. Femi Ajayi who equally returned to the hospital this morning when we had to finalize everything about her passing.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire and unite us all. My condolences to her family, the entertainment industry, and the nation at large. May we find solace in the memories we shared with her and the impact she had on our lives.”

In his condolences to the family, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described Onwenu’s death as an exit of a nightingale. “This is yet another sad development for the nation in general and Ndigbo in particular. Coming on the heels of the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Onyeka Onwenu’s sudden death is one death too many and has dug a gaping hole in our hearts. As the late Ghanaian poet and diplomat, Kofi Awoonor, would put it, death has indeed made war upon our house.

“Onyeka Onwenu was a music icon, a songstress par excellence, and a nightingale personified. She was born to sing, and she delivered on her earthly mission in memorable and superlative manners, winning many awards in the process.

“She was also a woman of courage, a social crusader, a patriot, and a lover of her people, who never shied away from speaking up in defense and advancement of truth, justice, and equity.

“Onwenu will be sorely missed, but it is consoling that she lived life to the fullest of her talents, sowing herself indelibly in the heart of humanity and will, like all legends, be remembered for many generations to come. I pray God to grant her soul eternal repose and comfort her family, the nation, and, indeed, Africa”.

Onwenu had two sons Tijani and Abraham Ogunlende. Both are artists.

She was the youngest daughter of the five children of the late D.K. Onwenu who was a teacher, educationalist and frontline politician in the colonial era. Though hailed from Ideato, Imo State, she grew up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, Onyeka did not know her father very well because he died in an auto crash when she was about four years old.

An account has it that Onwenu’s father kicked the bucket exactly a week before he was to be named the Minister of Education under colonial Governor-General, Sir John Macpherson.

Her uncles sent her overseas and she earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Communication from Wellesley College, Massachusetts, and a Master of Arts in Media Studies from The New School for Social Research, New York, USA.

Onwnu worked as a Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, newsreader and reporter. She conceptualized, developed, wrote as well as presented the popular BBC/NTA documentary on “Nigeria: A Squandering of Riches.”

Among her best known hit tracks include One Love, Keep Us Together; Iyaogogo; Else; Wait For Me (a duet with King Sunny Ade) .

