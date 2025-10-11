Connect with us

Abia govt to mark 2025 World Food Day on Thursday
CSCS Holds Second Stakeholder Webinar on T+2 Settlement Cycle Transition

Nigeria's Public Debt Rises to ₦152.4 Trillion Amid Growing Fiscal Strain

UK Introduces Temporary Work Visas for 82 Mid-Skilled Occupations Amid Labour Shortages

UK to host African Development Fund's 17th replenishment as ADF-16 report highlights major gains in Africa

Makinde tackles Umahi over coastal highway cost: 'Stop dancing around the figures'

UI, UNILAG Lead as Nigeria Shines in 2026 Times World University Rankings

NGX Moves to Curb Abuse, Tightens Sanctions on Third-Party Transactions

World Bank Report: Critics Say FG's Boast of Economic Progress Rings Hollow Amid Soaring Poverty

Nigeria Lost $3.3bn to Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism in One Year — NEITI

Abia govt to mark 2025 World Food Day on Thursday

4 mins ago

Abia govt to mark 2025 World Food Day on Thursday

The Abia State Government has announced plans to commemorate the 2025 World Food Day through the Ministry of Agriculture.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Cliff Agbaeze, FCIB, and made available to newsmen on Saturday evening, the event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia, beginning at 10:00 a.m. prompt.

According to the statement, this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,” underscores the importance of collective action in building sustainable, resilient, and inclusive food systems.

The ministry called for stronger partnerships among government institutions, development agencies, research organisations, private sector stakeholders, and local communities in tackling the challenges of hunger and malnutrition.

Highlighting the significance of the commemoration, Dr. Agbaeze noted that the event will serve as a platform to foster dialogue, strengthen collaboration, and enhance synergy among key players in the agricultural value chain.

The statement further disclosed that the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, will serve as the Chief Host, while the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; the Secretary to the State Government; the Chief of Staff to the Governor; the Head of Service; Commissioners; the Chairman and Members of the House Committee on Agriculture; farmers, and the general public are expected to attend.

Participants and invited guests were advised to be seated before the arrival of the Governor.

