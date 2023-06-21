The Abia State government has suspended the planned inauguration of newly appointed members of management committee constituted to oversee markets in Aba and Umuahia.

The government also said the list of those initially appointed has been withdrawn.

Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Trade and Commerce who announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, said a new date for the inauguration will be announced in due time.

“This is to inform the general public and, particularly, the various market groups in Aba and Umuahia, that the planned inauguration of the newly appointed Management Committee Members for markets, scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023, is hereby suspended,” the statement said.

“Government also by this notice, withdraws the list of those earlier appointed into the Management Committees of the various markets.

“A new date for the inauguration will be announced in due course.”