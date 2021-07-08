By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

There is palpable tension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 05, Aagba in Boripe Local Government area of Osun State as the ward leaders reject the councillorship nominee, Akinyemi John Ayodeji from the announced list.

It was reliably gathered that protests are ongoing in the area, by the party members to resist the “illegal hand-picking” of Akinyemi as Caretaker Committee’s member from the Ward.

According to a letter addressed to the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, which was obtained by Nigerian Platform on Thursday, “the authentic Councillorship Nominee in (Ward 05) Aagba is Ayodeji Yinka Kayode”.

“This is against the nomination letter sent to the party and another letter sent to Mr. Governor in which the name of the said Akinyemi Ayodeji never reflected, having been disqualified for lack of voter’s card and has never voted in Ward 05”, the letter read in part.

Councillorship slot is a position that could only be occupied with a person that can vote or be voted for (registered voter) in that particular area of interest.

The letter also described the “secret smuggling of Akinyemi Ayodeji’s name into the list as anti-party, against the intention and decision of the party in Aagbaland”.

Also in a letter to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, one Mr. Ayodeji Yinka Kayode who was the party’s Youth Leader in the Ward, since the period of gubernatorial election was the generally accepted candidate for the post.

Meanwhile, the Nominee, Akinyemi John Ayodeji is allegedly the younger brother of the immediate past Councillor of the Ward and he is still a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho.

Nigerian Platform also gathered that some influential cabinet members (Names withheld) of the Governor were allegedly responsible for the replacement of Ayodeji to that of Akinyemi in the Caretaker Committee’s list, already pronounced by the State House of Assembly.

Feelers however call on Governor Oyetola to use his power as the overall leader of the party to upturn the nomination of Akinyemi and correct the anomaly once and for all, to forestall the “collapse’ of the party in the area.