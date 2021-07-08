Bandits on Wednesday night, invaded Anguwan Gimbiya area of Kaduna State and kidnapped many residents.

A resident of the community told TheCable said the bandits, who came in large numbers, invaded the community around 11pm on Wednesday, with “sophisticated weapons”.

According to the resident, five houses were attacked during the invasion.

“There was nothing anybody could do because they were carrying very sophisticated weapons and they were many,” the resident told the medium.

“We don’t know the number of people that were kidnapped yet, but many people were taken away.”

Hundreds of residents have taken to the streets to protest the abductions, blocking the road along Sabon Tasha area of the Kaduna metropolis.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not immediately confirm the incident when contacted but promised to get back with information.

Cable