Crisis deepens as TUC, Sani, others demand reinstatement of sacked Dangote Refinery workers

Pressure is mounting on Dangote Petroleum Refinery as labour leaders, political voices, and civil society advocates demand the immediate reinstatement of over 800 Nigerian workers allegedly dismissed for joining trade unions. The calls come amid fears that an escalating strike could cripple fuel supply and compound the country’s economic woes.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has accused the refinery of breaching labour rights by sacking hundreds of workers and replacing them with expatriates, mainly Indians. The union insists the dismissals violate both Nigerian laws and international conventions on workers’ freedom of association.

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, condemned the action, describing it as unconstitutional and capable of sparking industrial unrest. Writing on X, he appealed directly to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to reverse the decision.

“Dangote should recall the workers sacked because of their decision to join their trade unions. PENGASSAN should suspend their decision to cut off gas supply to the Dangote Refinery,” he said, urging respect for constitutional rights while preserving the refinery’s strategic role.

TUC raises stakes

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) joined the fray, demanding not only the reinstatement of the dismissed workers but also a formal apology from the refinery.

TUC Secretary-General Nuhu Toro, speaking on Channels Television, accused the company of reneging on an earlier commitment not to victimise workers for unionising.

“We demand the reversal of the arbitrary dismissal of over 800 workers. After that, we demand a public apology with an assurance that such abuse will not be repeated,” Toro said.

He maintained that the company was avoiding the central issue, unionisation, by dismissing workers under the guise of sabotage. “Unionisation is a constitutional right. For Dangote to deny this is nothing short of oppression,” he argued, adding that expatriate staff appeared to enjoy better protection than their Nigerian counterparts.

Advertisement

Strike escalates

PENGASSAN’s response was swift. Over the weekend, the union ordered a nationwide strike, directing its members in oil companies and regulatory agencies to withdraw services. Crucially, it halted crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote Refinery, raising fears of a fuel crisis.

General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa insisted that the strike would not be suspended until the dismissed members were recalled. “Union rights are not negotiable. The refinery cannot victimize our members with impunity,” he said.

The strike action has triggered concerns over looming shortages of aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, kerosene, and cooking gas—products central to Nigeria’s fragile energy supply.

Marketers, regulators sound alarm

Independent oil marketers warned that the disruption could ripple through the economy. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) cautioned that halting crude and gas flows would lead to sharp fuel price hikes, weaken investor confidence, and worsen electricity supply.

“Unless the federal government steps in quickly, the crisis could spiral into galloping inflation and paralyse the supply chain,” said IPMAN spokesperson Chinedu Ukadike.

Dangote pushes back

In a rebuttal, Dangote Refinery denied the allegations of anti-union victimisation, arguing that the sackings were tied to efficiency and safety concerns, not union activity.

Advertisement

The company described PENGASSAN’s strike order as reckless and damaging, insisting it was being unfairly targeted despite employing thousands of Nigerians and investing massively in national development.

“PENGASSAN is weaponising hardship against 230 million Nigerians in the name of unionism,” it said in a statement.

Government moves to intervene

With the standoff threatening to spiral, the federal government convened an emergency meeting in Abuja to prevent a nationwide fuel crisis. Labour Minister Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi urged both parties to embrace dialogue, warning that the industrial action could inflict heavy revenue losses and worsen hardship for millions of citizens.

As negotiations continue, labour unions insist the reinstatement of dismissed workers is non-negotiable, while the refinery maintains that it has acted within its rights. For now, the fate of hundreds of workers, and Nigeria’s fragile energy supply, hangs in the balance.