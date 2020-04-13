President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night extended the lockdown declared in Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus for another 14 days.

Buhari said this in a nationwide broadcast.

He said the decision to extend the initial 14-day lockdown was taken “having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered.”

“It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square.

“The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax. ”