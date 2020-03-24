By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of precautionary measures to forestall any possible outbreak of coronavirus in Osun, the state government took it’s advocacy and enlightenment campaign on coronavirus to major markets in Osun Central and West Senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking while fielding questions from journalists, Pharmacist Olasiji Olamiju, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health said that the enlightenment campaign was part of the proactive measures the state government has put in place.

Lamenting that COVID-19 is a worldwide challenge to human existence, Pharmacist Olamiju said the enlightenment campaign in open markets becomes necessary because market is a veritable source of contracting the disease.

Olamiju said the campaign tagged: “Say No to Coronavirus’’ had commenced in the State even before the first case was recorded in Nigeria and had been taken to all nooks and crannies of the state, including homes, motor parks, religious centres and other areas.

“COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic challenge to human existence and as part of our proactive measures, we deemed it fit on the instruction of Mr Governor to sensitize the market men and women as per how to wash their hands with soap and water, the number of people and human space they should maintain.

“In this environment, people are fond of using their hand to test the texture of foods especially gaari, rice, fish etc, we encourage the sellers to make sure they provide soap and water for their customers or hand sanitizer before allowing them to touch the goods.

“As a government, we have considered total closure of markets but we are still thinking of the social economic effect. Coronavirus is a new viral strain no one has ever managed. There will be no static rules.

“We have played our part by giving out hand sanitizers to market women free of charge to help the situation and make them conform with the use and encouraging provision of water points within the markets. If they failed to adhere to the rules, market will be shut down.

On protection, Olamiju advocates washing of hands frequently with soap or use alcoholic based sanitiser when there is no water. Covering of mouth and nose properly with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing. Disposing tissue paper after use and avoiding contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness like cough and sneezing among others,’’ he stated.

Dr Bode Olanipekun, Commissioner for Commerce in the state, said the campaign was to educate the people on the disease. “Many are yet to believe that the disease is real but with this enlightenment campaign in the markets, they will understand that COVID-19 is real. Let us say No to deadly virus.

The market places visted are, Sekona market, Monday market in Ikirun and the popular Igbona market in Osogbo.

