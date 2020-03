The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The governor announced this in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv

— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020 (Channels TV)