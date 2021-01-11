OBINNA EZUGWU

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has applauded the emergence of Ambassadors George Obiozor and Okey Emuchay as the President General, and Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide respectively.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, Senator Abaribe said the choice of the duo is indeed most heart warming and will no doubt sustain the progressive trajectory, which the immediate past executive built.

He said Professor Obiozor who is widely acknowledged for his track record of excellence, honour, intellectual capacity and courage in public service, qualities that greatly qualifies him as the preferred choice to lead the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, will no doubt inject such attributes to further reinvigorate and build an actiist-driven Ohaneze in the face of current realities in Nigeria.

“I am confident that the new executive, known for their consumate love for the Igbo race, particularly the President General who has been at the frontline in articulating interest of Ndi-Igbo, would continue to exhibit courage and forthrightness in not only pursuing our collective interest in Nigeria, but also weave Ndigbo as a nation bonded in love, peace and unity”, said Abaribe

Nonetheless, the Minority Leader advised other contestants who are also eminently qualified to accept the outcome of the election and look at the bigger picture with regards to the importance of unity in the pursuit of the interest of Ndigbo.

He however, cautioned those bent on using falsehood to engender disunity among Ndigbo to desist forthwith.