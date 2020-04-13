Adebayo Obajemu

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has announced its commitment to lend a helping hand to several states across the country. FMN is donating essential food products to alleviate the challenges faced by Nigerians in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the impact of the partial lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

To kick start the food donation drive across the country, the company has donated several trucks of food products to Lagos State in support of the state’s ongoing food relief efforts.

Paul Gbededo, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company commented, “During this trying time, we truly need to come together as a people to fight the scourge of the Covid-19 virus. The virus is casting a shadow on our way of life in Nigeria and the world, but we believe that with continued collaboration, we can alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and continue to bring hope to those who have suffered and lost.”

Boye Olusanya, the Group Chief Operating Officer, of the company said: “To reduce the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, FMN will continue to work with the government and related agencies at both the federal and state levels to provide relief materials. The safety of Nigerians is paramount to us, so we encourage all Nigerians to adhere to the necessary protective measures against the virus and its spread.”