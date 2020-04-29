Adebayo Obajemu

In its vigorous efforts to support the Nigerian Government and people in the fight to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Friday April 24, 2020,extended its citizen-centred succour provision, christened “Food for our Communities Campaign”, to Ogun State, where 500 food relief packages were donated for distribution within the Ogbere community area.

￼

Simultaneously, in Lagos State, the Company has continued to carry out the distribution of food relief packages to Local Government Areas. The donations, totalling 1,500 packages, were delivered to the Somolu Local Government Area on April 18, 2020, and both the Eti-Osa and Epe Local Government Areas on April 22, 2020. Julius Berger also extended its distribution of food palliatives to the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area as well as Mushin, Surulere and Kosofe Local Government Areas, on Monday 28 April, 2020.

These ongoing contributions by Julius Berger are sequel to several previous donations of food relief packages, as part of the Company’s overall corporate social responsibility commitments and proactive aim to support Nigeria in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Items for the relief packages, which include bags of rice and various cooking supplies have been purchased from local markets in a bid to provide succour to citizens while also backing local traders.