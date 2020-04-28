Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Breweries plc has reported a total Turnover of N35.348 billion in its unaudited 2020 quarter one result, representing a marginal growth of 0.72% away from N35.096 billion made same period last year.

The Nigerian based brewing company shed about 41% of its Profit after Tax so far this year as 2020 Q1 financial reports which was made public today, 28th of April, 2020 revealed a deficit close of N5.645 billion from a deficit of N3.987 billion of 2019.

The company’s earnings per share consequently dropped by 41.59% from previous year’s N0.50 to current year’s N0.71 both in deficit.

The current period’s PE Ratio is at -43.98 and the earnings yield at -2.27%.