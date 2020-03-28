As part of his support in tackling the COVID-19, Aliko Dangote has donated four ambulances to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC confirmed this on Saturday, saying the ambulances were received by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

In a tweet, the ministry said it was grateful for the collective efforts demonstrated by the government & private sector in response to the outbreak.

The donation comes a day after members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, donated billions of naira to curb the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

They include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu (United Bank of Africa), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank), Segun Agbaje (Guaranty Trust Bank) and Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank).

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Friday, thanked them for their “public-spiritedness”.

Meanwhile, the President noted that First Bank is partnering with the government, the United Nations, and innovative technology firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under the ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.