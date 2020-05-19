Adebayo Obajemu

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc has announced notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the general public of its Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold at No 2 Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday June 19, 2020 at 10am.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Ayomipo Wey, the company stated that attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy; this is in line with the CAC Guidelines.

According to the statement: “The Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governments, Health Authorities, and Regulatory Agencies have each issued a number of directives and guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria. Particularly, the Lagos State Government prohibited the gathering of more than 20 People whilst the Corporate Affairs Commission issued Guidelines on holding of Annual General Meetings by proxy. The convening and conduct of this Annual General Meeting shall be done in compliance with these directives and Guidelines.”

“Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of nominated proxies below:

Awuneba AjumogobiaDavid WrightAyomipo Wey

“The Company has made arrangement at its cost for the stamping of duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company’s Registrars within the stipulated timeline.”

The company further stated that the AGM will be streamed live. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow the proceedings. The link for the AGM live stream would be made available at the Company’s website at www.capplc.com.