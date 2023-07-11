Court remands Trinity Guy in prison over alleged sexual exploitation

A Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, ordered remand of a skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as Trinity in the Agodi correction centre for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi ordered Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, parents of the child should continue to be remanded in Agodi.

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, for mention.

Reports claim that the police charged Abdullahi, alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye said ‘Trinity” on Dec. 17, 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and sexually exploited a 10-year-old girl in the Kuola area, Ibadan.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and was punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.