Skit Maker Trinity Guy in police net for 'sexualizing' minor

Abdullahi Adisa, a skit maker popularly known as Trinity Guy, has honoured the invitation of the Oyo State Police Command.

The police command disclosed this in a post on its Twitter page on Friday.

The command had invited the prankster after Civil Society Organisations and social media users slammed him for sexualising a female minor in a trending video clip.

The Command tweeted, “Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today.

“Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please.”

Sharing a photo of the skit maker, the command added, “Trinity would be meeting shortly with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department for his invitation.”